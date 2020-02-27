Chelsea offer Kepa Arrizabalaga plus cash for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Chelsea are offering goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in a player plus cash deal for Atletico de Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, say reports.

It is claimed by football.london, via Spanish TV station El Chiringuito – which is not among Spain’s most reputable journalist outlets, that the Blues are prepared to offer €30m for Oblak, plus the former Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper thrown into the deal.

He replaced Thibaut Courtois as the club’s number one – with the Belgian international instead moving to Real Madrid – and has established himself as the team’s number one shot-stopper.

However, Willy Caballero, 38, replaced Kepa between the sticks for Lampard’s side in each of the last five matches including crucial games against Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Kepa has often been selected as the Spanish national team goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea and this development is causing concerns for fans of La Roja ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been strongly linked to a summer move to Stamford Bridge with the future of Kepa at the club now appearing to be in major doubt.

Atleti are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Oblak, who is regarded among the world’s best goalkeepers and is vital for Diego Simeone’s side.