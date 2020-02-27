Atletico Madrid to appeal fine on ‘Griezmann die’ chants

Atletico de Madrid will appeal a €12k fine from the Spanish FA after audible chants of ‘Griezmann die’ against the Barcelona forward.

Sections of the home fans could be heard to direct the chant towards their former forward during their December league clash, who was playing against Los Rojiblancos for the first time since his summer switch between the two clubs.

A report in Cadena Ser now claims the fine has been imposed on Atleti after an investigation into the events during the clash on 1 December, which Barcelona won 1-0 but ESPN, via Reuters, say that will be appealed.

Griezmann never enjoyed a particularly warm relationship with Atleti fans and the manner of his departure this summer has been criticised by people linked to the Madrid club.

He joined the Blaugrana in July when his €120m release clause was triggered, although a series of reports in the Spanish press say they have emails proving that the deal was concluded in March – which further soured relations.

That meant he already had his heart set on a departure from Los Rojiblancos two months before the end of the season, and when they were still involved in the Champions League and La Liga title race last season.