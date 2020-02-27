Arsenal prepared to pay release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal are prepared to pay the €50m release clause of Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, according to Libertad Digital.

The 26-year-old has the clause – equating to £42m – in his contract at Los Rojiblancos, who would be powerless to stop him departing should such a bid be lodged.

Having surpassed over 160 matches in La Liga, the versatile central midfielder has grown into one of Atleti’s most important players.

The Ghanaian international had been set to sign a contract extension, as reported by Goal.com back in October, that would have doubled his clause to €100m – but no deal has yet been signed.

Partey last penned a five-year contract at Atletico in January 2018 but his form and importance to Diego Simeone’s side have significantly risen since, hence the talks of upgrading his salary and subsequently his release clause.

Partey has benefitted from Rodri’s €70m move to Manchester City this summer with an extended run in the team and is one of La Liga’s best performing players.