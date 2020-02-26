Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid lost concentration in Manchester City defeat

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admitted his side lost concentration in the closing stages of their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

The La Liga side led after an hour, as Spanish international Isco edged them in front, but Pep Guardiola’s side launched an excellent comeback in the final 15 minutes.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne sealed a turnaround win for City, handing them a vital advantage ahead of the second leg.

“We played well for 75 minutes, and are annoyed by the loss,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“However the tie is 180 minutes, and it is not over.”

“We have given everything, but we lacked key concentration in the last ten minutes or so, and it was a very difficult.”

Real Madrid face a crucial fortnight in both domestic action, as Zidane looks to ensure the club end the season with silverware.

They dropped out of the Copa del Rey with a defeat to Real Sociedad earlier this month, and they face a real battle with Barcelona to win the La Liga title.

La Blaugrana go to the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend, with a two point lead over their arch rivals at the top of the table.