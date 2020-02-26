(Video) Manchester City secure 2-1 comeback win at Real Madrid

Manchester City netted twice in quick succession late on to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in pulsating last 16 Champions league first leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

A textbook header from Gabriel Jesus, and a penalty from captain Kevin De Bruyne secured a vital win for Pep Guardiola’s side in Madrid.

Real Madrid struggled for large parts of the second half, and despite Isco’s opener on 60 minutes, they were unable to hold City off.

The Premier League side had the better chances in the first half, as Thibaut Courtois was called into action to deny Riyad Mahrez on two occasions.

Zinedine Zidane’s side took full advantage of City’s inability to convert their chances, as Spanish international Isco edged the in front on the hour.

Vinicius Junior won possession from Kyle Walker, and his low cross was swept home by the former Malaga man.

Madrid out of nothing! 👊 Isco pounces on the Man City mistake, listen to that roar from the home crowd! pic.twitter.com/mfD2tkbKA4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2020

But despite the setback, City rallied, as Jesus out jumped Sergio Ramos to nod home De Bruyne’s cross with 12 minutes to go.

Jesus the saviour! The vital away goal from Gabriel Jesus, the first from an English side in the knockout stages. Brilliant work from Kevin de Bruyne for his 1️⃣7️⃣th assist of the season for Man City 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ExQC71JUcO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2020

Guardiola sent on England international Raheem Sterling for the final 15 minutes, and the winger was tripped by Dani Carvajal for a blatant penalty on 83 minutes.

City have had their issues from the penalty spot in recent weeks, but De Bruyne kept his cool to fire past Courtois.

Turnaround complete! Kevin de Bruyne grabs his 5️⃣0️⃣th Man City goal, he won't have scored any bigger! Man City have finally scored a penalty 👊 pic.twitter.com/RW3cqhbnec — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2020

The quick fire response from City rattled the hosts, who had Ramos sent off with three minutes to go after pulling back Jesus.

Videos/Images courtesy of BT Sport