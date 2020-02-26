Spanish trio battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kökçü

Real Betis, Sevilla and Valencia are all keen on signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü, according to reports from the Netherlands.

Diario de Sevilla – via Dutch outlet Voetbal – report on interest from the Spanish trio in the teenager, who is also alerting both Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 19-year-old has scored twice and provided three assists in 20 Eredivisie games this season and is said to be one of the highest rated youngsters in the country.

The Turkey Under-21 international has a contract at Feyenoord through to the summer of 2023 and has made 32 appearances across all competitions for his club side, including nine in the Europa League.

He is the younger brother of Ozan Kökcü, who plays for Turkish side Giresunspor and is a youth international for Azerbaijan.

Feyenoord have recovered from a terrible start to the season and Dick Advocaat’s side are now back into third position in Eredivisie – seven points behind league leaders Ajax.