Real Betis open to Zou Feddal exit to Valencia

Real Betis are open to allowing defender Zou Feddal to join Valencia as an emergency transfer, but Marca report there are some conditions.

Earlier this week, Cadena Cope had reported Feddal had been identified by Los Che to replace captain Ezequiel Garay, who suffered a ruptured ACL earlier this month and will not feature again this season.

The club now hold the option to sign an emergency central defender in his place with a report in Diario AS saying Real Madrid defender Javi Sanchez, currently on loan at Real Valladolid, was an option for Valencia.

The latest report however states that it is Moroccan international Feddal who is the preferred option, and he will sign on a loan agreement until the end of the season.

However, whilst Betis are open to a move they will hold out for a compulsory purchase option to be included in the move for the end of the season.

Furthermore, Los Verdiblancos will not allow Feddal to join Valencia ahead of the club’s upcoming La Liga clash, for which Marc Bartra is suspended for Rubi’s side.

Feddal, 30, joined the Seville-based club in the summer of 2017 and has played 55 times for the club since but has been limited to just 10 La Liga appearances to date this season.

He is fifth in the pecking order for central defence behind Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Sidnei and Edgar, and last played against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey last month.

The obscure Spanish football rule – allowing Spanish clubs to sign a player contracted to another Spanish side outside the transfer window, in case of a long-term injury – was brought into the headlines earlier this month when Barcelona controversially signed striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The Catalan giants triggered the player’s €18m release clause earlier this month, leaving Lega unable to refuse the sale and also without the possibility of signing a replacement.