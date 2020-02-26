Real Betis contact Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Real Betis have contacted the entourage of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa as they consider their managerial options ahead of next season.

That is according to a report in El Desmarque, who say that the Argentine meets the requirements that the club are looking for and his contract at Elland Road will expire in the summer.

Current Betis boss Rubi is under severe pressure at the club, who are without a win in six games across all competitions and have slipped to 13th in La Liga.

Indeed, there have been suggestions that the former Espanyol boss – who replaced Quique Setien in the hotseat last summer – will be dismissed before the end of the current campaign.

Since leaving Chile in 2011, Bielsa has been at the helm of five different clubs and never spent longer than two years at any – with this his second season in Yorkshire.

Bielsa has already coached both Espanyol and Athletic Club Bilbao in the Spanish top flight, and is said to be open to a return to La Liga.