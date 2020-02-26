Pep Guardiola concerned about Real Madrid’s second leg threat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists their finely balanced Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid is far from over.

The Premier League side secured a 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne in Madrid.

However the former Barcelona coach told a post game interview with Marca, that Zinedine Zidane’s side will still pose a real threat in the second leg.

“If there is one team that can turns this around it is Real Madrid.”

“We conceded a goal, and then we scored and improved from there.”

“The Champions League has high and lows, and there is still a long way to go.”

“We are pleased to win at the Bernabeu, but nothing is won yet.”

Guardiola’s side now face Aston Villa on the EFL Cup final, as they push for a first piece of silverware for the 2019-20 season.

City then face Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, followed by a Manchester derby with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League.

Los Blancos will then head to the Etihad Stadium on March 17 for their second leg showdown.