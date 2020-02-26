Champions League News

(Video) Isco puts Real Madrid AHEAD against Manchester City

Real Madrid draw first blood in their last 16 tie against Manchester City as Isco puts the La Liga giants 1-0 ahead.

The goal came after a period of Manchester City pressure in which Thibaut Courtois was forced into a couple of fine saves from Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Kyle Walker was caught in possession by Junior Vinicius who drove towards goal before squaring to Spanish international, Isco who placed a coolly taken finish past City keeper, Ederson on the hour mark.

Video courtesy of BT Sport.

With Aymeric Laporte taken off in the first half, Manchester City’s hopes of a clean sheet have now been scuppered by a clinical Real Madrid, who had previously struggled to create any chances.

Pep Guardiola’s City are still well in this game and will be hoping for a crucial away goal to take back to the Etihad Stadium in the return fixture.

However, with Benjamin Mendy suspended for the second leg, after picking up a yellow card in the first half and Laporte going off injured it has been anything but perfect for the Premier League side.

Image courtesy of @Soccerlens.

