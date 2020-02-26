Casemiro confident Real Madrid can overcome Manchester City defeat

Real Madrid star Casemiro was in confident mood, despite their late 2-1 Champions League last 16 defeat at home to Manchester City.

Spanish international Isco put Zinedine Zidane’s side ahead on the hour mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, City reacted in the closing 15 minutes, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne securing a vital away win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

But the Brazilian told a post game interview with Marca, that he was certain the La Liga side would bounce back.

“The tie is not over.”

“If there is one team that can overcome this, it is Real Madrid.”

“We were spectacular in the first 75 minutes, but in the final 15, we have not done what we needed to.”

“We lost out intensity against a great rival.”

“But it is not finished, and we have a lot of work to do.”

Los Blancos face a potentially definitive run of games in the coming weeks, with a El Clasico tie with Barcelona at the weekend.

Quique Setien’s side go to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, with a two point lead at the top of La Liga, after Real Madrid’s defeat to Levante last weekend.

Zidane’s side then face Real Betis in league action, before heading to the Etihad Stadium on March 17.

Los Blancos will have do without skipper Sergio Ramos in the second leg, after the veteran defender was sent off for a foul on Jesus.