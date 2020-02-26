Atletico Madrid fined for ‘Griezmann die’ chants

Atletico de Madrid have been fined €12k for chants directed towards Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann during their December La Liga clash.

Audible chants of ‘Griezmann die’ came from sections of the home fans towards their former forward, who was playing against Los Rojiblancos for the first time since his summer switch between the two clubs.

A report in Cadena Ser now claims the fine has been imposed on Atleti after an investigation into the events during the clash on 1 December, which Barcelona won 1-0.

Griezmann never enjoyed a particularly warm relationship with Atleti fans and the manner of his departure this summer has been criticised by people linked to the Madrid club.

He joined the Blaugrana in July when his €120m release clause was triggered, although a series of reports in the Spanish press say they have emails proving that the deal was concluded in March – which further soured relations.

That meant he already had his heart set on a departure from Los Rojiblancos two months before the end of the season, and when they were still involved in the Champions League and La Liga title race last season.