Tottenham and Arsenal among clubs chasing Getafe’s Marc Cucurella

Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs chasing Getafe wing-back Marc Cucurella, according to reports in Spain.

Cadena Cope – via El Desmarque – say the 21-year-old is on the radar of a number of clubs this summer including La Liga duo Sevilla and Atletico de Madrid, with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach also monitoring the situation.

The versatile player, most often deployed at left-back, is currently on a season long loan deal at the high-flying Madrid-based club from Barcelona.

The Barcelona-born defender made just one first-team appearance for the Blaugrana during his time there – against lower league Real Murcia in a Copa del Rey appearance two seasons ago – before spending last season on loan at Eibar.

The Spain Under-21 international has once more impressed this campaign on loan at Getafe, who have an option to make the move permanent for €6m in summer, but Barca will retain a 40% clause to buy him back permanently.

That somewhat convoluted agreement could complicate any summer move, but Cucurella is sure to be one of the most in-demand players this summer.