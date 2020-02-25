Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak: Borussia Dortmund are my past, not my future

Alexander Isak has committed his future to Real Sociedad and has ruled out a return to Borussia Dortmund: “They are my past, not my future.”

The Bundesliga club have a reported €30m buyback option – running from 2021 through to 2024 – on the Sweden international but he has now said he has no intention of returning to them and looks set to stay in Spain for the long run.

The 20-year-old has shone at the Basque club since joining this summer in a €6.5m switch from Dortmund – he has netted 14 times domestically including eight in his last eight outings.

His February has been particularly prolific with the crowning week being when he struck twice in the 4-3 Copa del Rey victory at Real Madrid before also netting in the subsequent Basque derby victory over Athletic Club Bilbao in La Liga.

“All I can say is that Dortmund is in my past and not in my future,” Isak told an interview with the Swedish newspaper Sporbladet, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“I really enjoy where I am and I have no intention of returning there (to Dortmund) – my only focus now is Real Sociedad.

“La Liga is a very fun and developing league, with a way of playing that suits me and my style of play.

“It’s easier for me to perform better when the team has the ball, it suits me and we have a young team that wants to play football; it is a show of courage.

“We played very good matches when we won against Real Madrid and against Atlético and then we drew against Barcelona. But if I have to choose one, it is the match of Barcelona. It was really tough.”

Isak only ever started one Bundesliga match for Dortmund and was prolific on a loan spell at Willem II in the second half of last season, scoring 14 goals in 18 outings for the Dutch club.