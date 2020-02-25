Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne disappointed with Barcelona draw

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne was left frustrated as the Serie A side drew 1-1 with Barcelona in their Champions League last 16 tie.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side took the lead on the half hour mark through Dries Mertens accomplished finish from the edge of the box.

However, Barcelona battled back after the break, with Antoine Griezmann sweeping home an equaliser on 57 minutes.

But, the Italian international felt Napoli did enough to secure all three points at the Stadio San Paolo.

“The result leaves a bitter taste, as we played on a level term with Barcelona,” he told a post match interview with Sky Sports Italia, reported via Football Italia.

“We showed sacrifice in out performance, and now we will concentrate on Serie A (ahead of the second leg).”

“But I do feel that we could have got a better result in front of our home fans, especially with the chances we created.”

Napoli now take on Torino and Verona in league action, as well as a Coppa Italia clash with Inter Milan, before the return leg.

Gattuso’s side will head to Catalonia on March 10, aiming for their first ever Champions League quarter final spot.