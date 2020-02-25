Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona – Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona believes Lionel Messi will finish his career at Barcelona despite reports suggesting he may leave the club this summer.

There have been multiple reports that the Argentine is not happy at the Camp Nou following a series of incidents in recent times.

However, Messi refuted such reports in an interview with El Mundo Deportivo last week, alongside shedding light on his thoughts on a whole range of other matters.

Messi then went on to explain about the reported release clause in his contract, which supposedly gives him the power to leave the club for free at the end of any given season, but insisted that he had no intention of leaving the Camp Nou.

“I hope he doesn’t have a big game in Naples,” Maradona told Il Mattino when quizzed about his fellow countryman, as cited by Football Italia.

“And what are these comparisons they have been doing for 20 years now worth?

“I have a great memory of Leo from my time at Argentina, it was fun to watch him in training and during the games.

“Barcelona is the natural habitat for Leo. He started there, and he will end it there.”

Maradona was also specifically asked about the meeting between his two old clubs in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night in Naples, the city where he is revered.

“The match against Barcelona will be very tough, but in football the predictions can be reversed,” Maradona added.

“So, my hope is that Napoli will be a big surprise and make their people happy.”