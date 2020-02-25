Former Barcelona player Gabri sacked by Gerard Pique’s FC Andorra

Gerard Pique has dismissed former Barcelona midfielder Gabri from his position as Coach from FC Andorra, it has been confirmed.

The Segunda B outfit are owned by Pique’s Kosmos group and the board became disillusioned with Gabri after a run of seven matches without tasting victory.

As outlined by Diario Sport, it appears former Barcelona B player Nacho Castro will now be the successor in the dugout.

Gabri played for Barcelona’s first-team between 1999 and 2006, making over 150 appearances for the club, and had an unsuccessful stint as boss of Sion in Switzerland being appointed at Andorra in January 2019, after Pique had completed his takeover of the club.

This summer, Pique deposited the €452,022 fee for his club to be promoted into the third level of Spanish football to replace Reus in a controversial move which saw the club enjoy a ‘double promotion’ in one summer – having triumphed in the Primera Catalana (the fifth level of Spanish football) before financially moving up to the third tier.

FC Andorra currently languish in ninth spot in Group 3 of the Segunda Division B.

Pique’s company Kosmos also have made business moves in tennis, esports, video games, eyeglasses, isotonic drinks and organic hamburgers.

The plans are said to be focused on Andorra becoming a professional club who will compete in the top two divisions of Spanish football.