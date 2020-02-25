Dries Mertens WONDER GOAL Napoli ahead against Barcelona

Napoli have taken a shock 1-0 lead at home to La Liga giants Barcelona in their Champions League last 16 first leg in Naples.

Despite playing the majority of the opening half an hour at the Stadio San Paolo in their own half, Gennaro Gattuso’s side edged themselves in front via a brilliant goal from Dries Mertens.

The Belgian international has been in decent form for the Serie A side, and his goal was one for the cameras.

Lorenzo Insigne capitalised on a mistake by Barcelona centre back Gerard Pique.

He fed in Piotr Zielinksi, and the Polish international squared to Mertens to curl home from 20 yards.

We think he enjoyed that one! 🕺 What a goal from Dries Mertens 👏 Napoli lead Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/7LPzdByGrw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020

Video courtesy of BT Sport

Barcelona have struggled to break down their organised hosts, and Setien faces a real battle to get them back into the tie in the second half.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets will also be a concern for the Barcelona boss, with the Spanish international a booking away from missing the second leg.

Referee Felix Brych has already warned the veteran midfielder, and Setien may be tempted to bring him off at the break.

Images courtesy of @CabinaSports