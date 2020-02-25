Defensive concerns for Barcelona ahead of historic clash with Napoli

Barcelona will potentially have a defensive headache ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash with Napoli.

Full back pair Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba are both missing from the travelling squad due to injury.

Quique Setien is set to go with Nelson Semedo and summer signing Junior Firpo as replacements against the Serie A side.

The pair played the full 90 minutes in the weekend 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar, however their are concerns over the defensive side of their game.

Napoli, who beat Brescia 2-1 away in league action at the weekend, are likely to field a 4-3-3 system against the La Liga side.

Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano played as wingers in a three man attack in that game, and will be a real test for Barcelona’s back line.

At the other end of the pitch, all of the attention prior to the game has been on visiting skipper Lionel Messi.

The build up to the game has been dominated with comparisons between Messi, and former Barcelona and Napoli legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, who won two Serie A title in Naples at the end of the 1980’s is beloved by the home side faithful.

However the former Argentina boss is all too aware of just how dangerous Messi can be, telling an interview he is hoping the 32-year old has an off night at the Stadio San Paolo.

Messi is set to lead out Setien’s side, after netting four goals against Eibar at the weekend, alongside Antoine Griezmann and teenager Ansu Fati.