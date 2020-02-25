Celta Vigo want Barcelona midfielder Rafinha permanently

Celta de Vigo will attempt to make their loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara permanent this summer, report Marca.

The Brazilian has one year remaining on his contract at the Camp Nou after this season and is said to command a transfer value in the region of €17m.

The report adds that Celta’s permanence in La Liga this season is key for any deal and it points to the club yet to reinvest any of the €20m they received for the sale of Stanislav Lobotka to Napoli last month.

It is claimed that the midfielder’s wages could be an obstacle for the Galician side but the player’s regular football at the club alongside being happy in Vigo are said to be key factors behind their intentions to sign him.

Rafinha has accumulated 1305 minutes in 17 league games this campaign in which he has scored two goals, while he also played 38 minutes in the Copa del Rey.