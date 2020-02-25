Barcelona fight back to secure Champions League draw at Napoli

10-man Barcelona secured a battling 1-1 Champions League last 16 first leg draw away against Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli side.

Quique Setien’s side ended the game with 10 men after Arturo Vidal’s late red card, but they go to into the second leg with an away goal advantage.

The visitors struggled to find a way through a well drilled Napoli defence in the opening stages, as Gennaro Gattuso’s side sat deep.

The hosts then took the lead against the run of play on the half hour mark, as Dries Mertens curled home from 20 yards.

We think he enjoyed that one! 🕺 What a goal from Dries Mertens 👏 Napoli lead Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/7LPzdByGrw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020

Barcelona looked to haul themselves back into the tie after the break, as Lionel Messi forced an excellent stop from David Ospina.

But their persistence paid off on 57 minutes, as Antoine Griezmann arrived in the box to tuck home Nelson Semedo’s low cross.

Barcelona were unable to create a winner in the closing stages, but Setien will be more concerned with suspension issues ahead of the second leg.

Sergio Busquets’ second half booking ensures he will miss the return leg on March 10, with Vidal set join him in stands after a ill advised clash with Mario Rui on 89 minutes.