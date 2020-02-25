Antoine Griezmann LEVELS for Barcelona at Napoli

Antoine Griezmann has hauled Barcelona back on to level terms at 1-1 away at Napoli in their Champions League last 16 tie.

Belgian international Dries Mertens put the Serie A side ahead on the half hour mark with a spectacular finish.

We think he enjoyed that one! 🕺 What a goal from Dries Mertens 👏 Napoli lead Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/7LPzdByGrw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020

However, Barcelona have rallied after the break, with Napoli keeper David Ospina called into action to deny Lionel Messi.

The former Arsenal stopper could little about the visitors equaliser on 64 minutes.

Sergio Busquets profited from a loose ball in midfield, and slipped full back Nelson Semedo in behind the Napoli defence.

The Portuguese international’s low cross was comfortably slotted home by Griezmann at the back post.

Barcelona keeper Marc Ter Stegen keeper Marc Ter Stegen has kept the scores level, with an excellent save from Napoli forward Jose Callejon on 64 minutes.

The main negative from the second half for Quique Setien’s side was an almost inevitable booking for Busquets.

The Spanish international will now be suspended for the second leg at the Camp Nou on March 10.