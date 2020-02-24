Valencia look to sign Real Betis defender Zou Feddal

Valencia have begun negotiations to sign Real Betis defender Zou Feddal as an emergency signing this month, say Cadena Cope.

It follows a long-term injury to captain Ezequiel Garay, who suffered a ruptured ACL earlier this month and will not feature again this season.

Los Che now hold the option to sign an emergency central defender in his place with a report in Diario AS saying Real Madrid defender Javi Sanchez, currently on loan at Real Valladolid, was an option for Valencia.

The latest report however states that it is Moroccan international Feddal who is the preferred option, and he will sign on a loan agreement until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined the Seville-based club in the summer of 2017 and has played 55 times for the club since, but has been limited to just 10 La Liga appearances to date this season.

The obscure Spanish football rule – allowing Spanish clubs to sign a player contracted to another Spanish side outside the transfer window, in case of a long-term injury – was brought into the headlines earlier this month when Barcelona controversially signed striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The Catalan giants triggered the player’s €18m release clause earlier this month, leaving Lega unable to refuse the sale and also without the possibility of signing a replacement.