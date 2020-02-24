Riqui Puig in Barcelona squad for Napoli trip

Riqui Puig is among five Barcelona B team players included for their Champions League squad against Napoli this week, say Marca.

The 20-year-old made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants last season and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

Puig made his La Liga debut on 13 April 2019, starting in a 0–0 draw against Huesca, and played 67 minutes, before starting in a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in May.

He has featured for just 22 minutes in La Liga this season across two substitute appearances, both of which came under Quique Setien – against Levante and Granada.

The midfielder made his senior team debut with first team against Cultural Leonesa in a 4–1 home victory in the Copa Del Rey in December 2018, as he came on in the 55th minute and assisted the fourth goal. He described his debut as ‘a dream come true’.

Iñaki Peña, Alex Collado, Ronald Araujo and Sergio Akieme are also included for the trip to Napoli – Martin Braithwaite is also included but will not be registered to feature in the game.

Barcelona squad: Ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Umtiti, Araujo, Junior, Akieme; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong, Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Collado, Riqui Puig; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Bratihwaite.