El Clasico: Mateu Lahoz to referee Real Madrid v Barcelona

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been chosen as the referee for this weekend’s El Clasico fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Valencia native, who is the most recognised Spanish official, will be assisted from the VAR room by José Luis González González for Sunday night’s clash at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

It will be the fifth time Lahoz has taken control of El Clasico with his previous four matches seeing two victories for Real Madrid, one for Barcelona alongside one draw.

He was the man in the middle for the Copa del Rey final between the two sides in 2014, a game which Madrid won 2-1 thanks to goals from Angel Di Maria and Gareth Bale.

As outlined by Catalan outlet El Mundo Deportivo – which is sympathetic to Barcelona and it’s supporters – he has aggrieved the club’s fans in the past by his performance in the final game of the season in 2013/14 as Atletico de Madrid drew 1-1 at the Camp Nou to win the league.