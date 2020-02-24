Eden Hazard out for the season – Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will miss the remainder of the club season with an ankle injury.

The former Chelsea star suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during Saturday’s 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff.

Real Madrid have yet to make a comment on the length or seriousness of the Belgian captain’s injury but Martinez has appeared to let slip that he will not feature for his club again this campaign.

“We are all very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months,” Martinez is cited as saying by Diario Sport.

“A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have excellent communication with Real Madrid’s medical team and we are anxious about Eden.

“It’s a shame, because it has also happened before an important game as that of Manchester City.”

Hazard joined Los Blancos from Stamford Bridge last summer in a move that was reported to have the transfer value of €100m, but injury problems have ensured he has featured in just 15 games for the club.

The former Lille player would have been out of contract in West London this summer, and this latest injury setback will be seen as a significant blow to Zinedine Zidane’s side, who face Manchester City in the Champions League this week.