Barcelona set to sign Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon

Barcelona are close to completing the signing of Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon, according to a report in Superdeporte.

It is said that the Blaugrana have been monitoring the progress of the 20-year-old for a significant time, and the player debuted in La Liga for Los Che in Saturday’s three-goal loss at Real Sociedad.

Guillamon’s contract at the Mestalla is set to expire this summer and he would theoretically join the Catalan giants on a free contract.

The idea from the club is said to be to integrate the central defender – an Under-19 European Championships winner with Spain – an initial spot in the club’s B team.

Albert Celades used him against Chelsea in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey against Ebro, while he made his league debut against La Real – where he replaced Eliaquim Mangala.

It is said that Guillamon will pen a long-term deal at the Camp Nou.

