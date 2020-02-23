Raheem Sterling set to return for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City are set to be boosted by the return of Raheem Sterling for their Champions League last 16 clash with Real Madrid.

The Premier League side head to the Spanish capital looking to progress to the quarter finals for the third consecutive season.

However their had been concerns that England international Sterling could miss the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed, following their 1-0 weekend win at Leicester City, that he does expect him to be fit in time to play.

He stated that the initial recovery period of three weeks for a thigh injury he suffered against Tottenham on February 2nd should be kept to, and he will be back in full training this week.

Guardiola also confirmed that Ayermic Laporte would be assessed in the coming days, after going off injured against the Foxes.

Midfielder Leroy Sane could also be included in the travelling squad, as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.