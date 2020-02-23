Quique Setien calls on Barcelona youth players for Napoli clash

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has named five B team players in their 21-man squad to face Napoli in the Champions League on February 25.

Setien is without full back pair Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba through injury, with 22-year old Sergio Akieme coming in as cover.

Riqui Puig, Inaki Pena, Alex Collado and Ronald Araujo have also been included in the group that will head to Italy tomorrow.

Setien confirmed no fresh injuries following the 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar at the weekend, with Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique rested in the second half.

New signing Martin Braithwaite has been included in the squad, however he will be ineligible to play in the Champions League, as per the terms of his controversial emergency transfer from Leganes.

BARCELONA SQUAD V NAPOLI:

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Neto, Inaki Pena

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme

MIDFIELDERS: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Riqui Puig, Alex Collado, Frenkie De Jong

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite*, Ansu Fati,

*Ineligible for the Champions League