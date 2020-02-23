Luka Jovic’s agent investigated for alleged fraud in Mallorca

Fali Ramadani – agent of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic – is reportedly being investigated by authorities on fraud charges in Mallorca.

The Macedonian has been charged with money laundering and tax evasion, according to reports in Diario Sport this weekend.

The report states that his home on the Balearic island was searched by Civil Guard officers, as part of an ongoing investigation into his business affairs.

The Central Operating unit (UCO) are leading the investigation, in collaboration with Europol, with Ramadani set to faces charges at the National Court in Madrid next week.

Spanish authorities are yet to comment on the story, due to its status as an ongoing investigation.

Jovic is Ramadani’s main client in La Liga, but he alos represents Serie A pair Miralem Pjnaic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Serbian international, who has endured a difficult start to life in La Liga is not reported to be involved in the investigation.