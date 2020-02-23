Atletico Madrid La Liga

Koke and Joao Felix put Atletico Madrid AHEAD against Villarreal

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke and Joao Felix have put them in command with vital goals their crucial La Laga clash at home to Villarreal.

Diego Simeone, who is watching on from the stands, due to a suspension for collecting five yellow cards, kept his cool as the Spanish international put them 2-1 up.

Paco Alcacer put the visitors in the opening stages with a spectacular strike, before Mexican international Angel Correa levelled it up just before the break.

The hosts looked to push the issue after the break, with Villarreal keeper Sergi Asenjo saving from Alvaro Morata just after the restart.

Atletico Madrid then brought on the returning Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix, and the two substitutes played a key role in putting Atletico Madrid in front.

England international Trippier fed Correa inside the right channel of the box, and Koke burst across his man to head home the resulting cross on 64 minutes.

And Koke turned provider on 74 minutes, as his hard work on the edge of the Villarreal box forced an error, and Felix marked his return to the side with an accomplished finish from 20 yards.

 

 

 

