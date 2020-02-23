Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix return for Villarreal clash

Atletico Madrid are boosted by the returns of Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix for their trip to Villarreal tonight.

The pair have missed the last four games for Diego Simeone’s due to hernia surgery and an ankle problem respectively.

Simeone opted not to risk either player for the 1-0 Champions League win over Liverpool last week.

However, he is keen for both players to get more game time, ahead of the return leg at Anfield on March 10.

Diego Costa, who came on as a second half substitute against Jurgen Klopp’s side, is also set to play against Villarreal.

With Jose Gimenez, Santiago Arias and Yannick Carrasco all still recovering their match fitness, but Thomas Lemar is out.

ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD V VILLARREAL

GOALKEEPERS: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan

DEFENDERS: Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Santiago Arias

MIDFIELDERS: Koke, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco

FORWARDS: Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa