Eden Hazard ruled out of Manchester City and Barcelona games

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will miss their crucial games against Manchester City and Barcelona next week due to injury.

The Belgian international, who has only just returned following a three month lay off with an ankle injury, came off the 67th minute in their 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante this weekend.

Manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed he would undergo further tests to confirm the extent of the new ankle problem, and he has now been ruled out.

The club have since released an official statement confirming the former Chelsea man has suffered a minor fracture, after undergoing an examination by their internal medical department.

The La Liga giants are yet to but an approximate date on his return, however early reports indicate that he could be sidelined  for an estimated two months.

That time frame would effectively end his season with Real Madrid, and place his participation at Euro 2020 with Belgium in real doubt.

 

 

