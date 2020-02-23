Diego Simeone delighted with returning stars in Villarreal win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hailed the impact of his returning stars Kieran Trippier and Joao Felix in the 3-1 win over Villarreal.

The victory moves Simeone’s side up to third in La Liga, as they prepare for a crucial run of games in domestic and European action.

England international Trippier and Portugese forward Felix both returned after a month out injured, as second half substitutes, and Simeone was delighted to have them back in action.

“The internal competition for place is strong at the moment, and having those two players back is very goo for us,” he told a post match interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“We also have Diego Costa back, and Yannick Carrasco returning to fitness.”

“I am glad to have these players back, and Trippier and Felix were important in the result tonight.”

Trippier played a key role in the build up skipper Koke scoring Atletico’s second goal just after the hour mark, to make it 2-1 on the night.

Felix added the third goal for Simeone’s side, with 15 minutes to, as he latched onto Koke’s pass to fire home from 20 yards.

The pair are now expected to returning to the starting XI in the coming weeks ahead of their crucial Champions League last 16 second leg away at Liverpool.

Costa is likely to be eased back into first team action, with Simeone confirming he will continue to monitor his progress in the coming weeks.