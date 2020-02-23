Dani Parejo: Valencia must improve to clinch Champions League qualification

Valencia captain Dani Parejo has issued a warning to his team mates that they must improve their form if they want to finish in the top four this season.

The Spanish international was speaking after Los Che’s 3-0 La Liga defeat at Real Sociedad, with Albert Celades’ side without a win in their last four games.

Their Champions League progress is also hanging on a knife edge, after a 4-1 defeat to Atalanta in their last 16 first leg tie last week.

“We have to be self critical, and look at what the goal of the season is, he told reporters from Marca at full time.

“Things have to change a lot for Valencia to finish fourth in La Liga.”

“We have had some injuries, particularly in defence, but we must do more as a team.”

“We are a demanding club and we must look to play well and win every game, and we are not doing that right now.”

Parejo also called on the call to accelerate their hunt for an emergency defensive signing, after an emergency transfer was granted by La Liga.

Ezequiel Garay has been ruled out for the season, with Gabriel Paulista and Eliaquim Mangala now sidelined.

Celades’ side are currently 8th in La Liga, four points behind and they face a tough run of games in the coming weeks.

They take on Real Betis and Alaves, before their second leg against Atalanta, followed by games against Levante and Real Madrid.