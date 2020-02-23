Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto ruled out for a month

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Sergi Roberto will miss up to a month of first team action due to an persistent thigh injury.

The Spanish international was an unused substitute in La Blaugrana’s 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar at the weekend.

The problem means he will miss both legs of Barcelona’s Champions League last 16 ties with Serie A side Napoli.

He will also miss next weekend’s El Clasico clash at Real Madrid, as well as league games against Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca.

The 28-year old will also Spain’s Euro 2020 warm up friendly games against Germany and the Netherlands.

Manager Quique Setien will now be short of cover at full back, with Nelson Semedo and Junior Firpo as their only fit senior options.

Jordi Alba is expected to be out for another two weeks due to injury, but he should be fit for the second leg at home to Napoli on March 10.