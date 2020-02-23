Barcelona squad to undergo Coronavirus checks ahead of Napoli

Barcelona players will be tested for potential signs of Coronavirus ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli on February 25.

Quique Setien’s side are due to fly to Italy on Monday morning ahead of the last 16 first leg at the Stadio San Paolo.

However, according to reports in ESPN, via Diario AS, the squad face testing upon entry and arrival into Italy, following an increase of cases in the country.

Currently the Italian Ministry for Health has confirmed 80 cases of infection, primarily in the north of the country, with no reported cases in Naples.

The Italian FA postponed four Serie A games over the weekend following advice from health authorities, however Napoli’s 2-1 win away at Brescia did go ahead.

The testing will include passing through a temperature screening room at Napoli-Capdichino, with players only being sent for further tests if the register a significantly high temperature or fever.

The squad are expected to train as normal on Monday, with the club confirming they will continue to liaise with Napoli and the Italian authorities on the situation.