Barcelona and Manchester City quoted €90M for Inter star Milan Skriniar

Barcelona have been told they will have to pay €90M if they want to bring defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer.

The La Liga giants were linked with a move for the Slovakian international ahead of the 2019-20 season, however, their reported offer of €65M was rejected by Antonio Conte’s side.

However despite their insistence that the former Sampdoria centre back is not for sale, he has battled with Alessandro Bastoni for a starting place this season.

According to reports from Italian football website Calciomercato.com, Conte could now consider a summer sale, provided his valuation is met.

Skriniar is under contract at the San Siro until 2023, and Inter are under no pressure to sell unless they receive a sizeable offer.

Barcelona are unlikely to be willing to pay in excess of €75M for the 25-year old, but that could change if Manchester City increase their interest in a move.

Pep Guardiola is also reported to be monitoring Skriniar’s situation, and the Premier League side could make a move if the Champions League ban is rescinded.