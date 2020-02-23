Angel Correa LEVELS for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal

Atletico Madrid head into the break at the Wanda Metropolitano level at 1-1 with Villarreal.

Diego Simeone’s side are chasing a return to La Liga’s Top Four, after Getafe slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Sevilla.

Former Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer fired Villarreal in front against the run of play after 16 minutes.

⚽ Paco Alcacer gives Villarreal the lead! 💥 A sweet strike from the edge of the box gives the visitors something to build on against Atleti pic.twitter.com/IYYJjJLnaX — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 23, 2020

However despite the early setback, the hosts battled back, created a host of chances.

Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo has been the busier of the two stoppers, with vital saves from Alvaro Morata, Vitolo and Felipe Monteiro.

But despite the best efforts of the long serving keeper, Mexican international Correa edged the home side in front on 41 minutes.

Sime Vrsaljko’s ball into the box caught out the visitors defence, and Correa nipped in front of Asenjo to clip home.

A win for Atletico Madrid will see them leapfrog Getafe and retake fourth spot, ahead of tough games against Espanyol and Sevilla.

