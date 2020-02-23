Atletico Madrid fire Top Four message with Villarreal win

Atletico Madrid have returned top the Top Four in La Liga, thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Villarreal.

Diego Simeone’s side struggled in the opening stages, but second half goals from Koke and substitute Joao Felix secured a vital three points.

Paco Alcacer handed Villarreal an early lead against the run of play, as he fired home from the edge of the box, after Atletico Madrid failed to clear their lines.

Simeone’s side reacted positively to the setback, with Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo called into action to save from Alvaro Morata, Vitolo and Felipe Monteiro.

The hosts deservedly clawed their way back into the game just before the break, as Angel Correa tapped home Sime Vrsaljko’s cross.

Kieran Trippier and Felix made their anticipated return from injury as second half substitutes, and the pair were vital in Atletico’s comeback

England international Trippier fed Correa inside the right channel of the box, and Koke burst across his man to head home the resulting cross on 64 minutes.

And Portuguese international Felix secured the win on 74 minutes, as Koke flicked a loose ball into his path on the edge of the box, and he fired past Asenjo.