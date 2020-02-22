Zinedine Zidane hopeful on Sergio Ramos’ new contract at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is confident that skipper Sergio Ramos will agree a new contract to remain at the club beyond 2021.

The 33-year old’s current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in June 2021, however he has indicated his desire to remain in the Spanish capital.

However, Real Madrid’s policy of only offering one-year extensions to players over the age of 30 has reportedly been rejected by the defender’s representatives.

Ramos wants a two-year deal, and to see out the remainder of his career at the club, and Zidane has backed him to remain.

“I always want Ramos to be here,” he told reporters from Marca ahead of their weekend tie at Levante.

“He is an important player for us.”

“I see him happy here, and I am confident he will sign a new deal.”

Ramos joined Real Madrid in a €27M deal from hometown club Sevilla back in 2005, and he has gone on to make 636 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The veteran defender has won four La Liga titles and four Champions League titles 15 seasons in Madrid.