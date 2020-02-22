Zinedine Zidane focused on crucial week following Levante defeat

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is lfirmly focused on the games to come following their shock 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante.

Los Blancos are now two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in the Spanish title race, and the Frenchman is all to aware of a difficult week ahead.

His side host Manchester City in their Champions League last 16 first leg in midweek, before welcoming Quique Setien’s side in a crunch El Clasico showdown next weekend.

“We have missed chances in this game, and that is not good enough,” he told a post game interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“In a week we have lost five points (after drawing 2-2 against Celta Vigo last weekend), and that is frustrating.”

“We have everything to play for next week, and we have important games to come.”

“But we will head into these games with confidence.”

Zidane also confirmed that Eden Hazard will undergo further test tomorrow after being withdrawn on 67 minutes.

The Belgian international has only just returned to action following three months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

However, Zidane declined to confirm if he is a doubt for their next two games, stating that the club will issue an update in the coming days.

He also confirmed that Gareth Bale will be back in the squad against Pep Guardiola’s side, after missing the trip to the Ciutat de Valencia with a stomach infection.