Sergio Ramos on booking tightrope ahead of El Clasico

Sergio Ramos’ early booking against Levante puts the Spanish international on a disciplinary tightrope ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico tie.

Ramos was carded by referee Alejandro Hernandez for a foul on Levante midfielder Jorge Miramon.

That puts the 33-year old in dangerous territory for the remainder of the game at the Ciutat de Valencia, as one wrong move could see him suspended for Barcelona’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1.

🟨 AMARILLA para RAMOS. Amonestación para el central por una ENTRADA sobre Miramón. Minuto 10 #LaLiga Levante 0-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/lXO1YGJyQ4 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 22, 2020

Ramos missed a one game automatic ban from La Liga for collecting five yellow cards, after his four cards in the first half of the season expired over the winter break.

Zinedine Zidane’s side need a win to haul themselves back above their Catalan rivals in the La Liga title race.

The visitors have been the brighter of the two sides in the opening stages, with Isco and Karim Benzema both forcing saves from home keeper Aitor Fernandez.