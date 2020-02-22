Real Mallorca want Ki Sung-yeung

La Liga side Real Mallorca are reportedly considering a move for free agent Ki Sung-yueng, following his release from Newcastle.

The South Korean international departed from the Premier League side at the end of January, with manager Steve Bruce confirming his contract had been cancelled.

The 31-year old joined the Magpies at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, following the expiration of his deal with Welsh side Swansea City.

However, after making just one Premier League start so far this season, the club agreed to end his stay six months early.

Vicente Moreno’s side are free to bring in the veteran midfielder, due to him being out contract, outside of the La Liga transfer window.

Reports in Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim they are in advanced negotiations over a potential deal, but they could face opposition from Real Betis and Segunda side Huesca.

Ki has over 400 top flight games under his belt, after seasons with FC Seoul he joined Scottish giants Celtic, before moving on to the Premier League with Swansea, Sunderland and Newcastle.