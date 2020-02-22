Real Madrid players criticise refereeing in Levante loss

Real Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal have criticised referee Alejandro Hernandez following their 1-0 defeat at Levante.

Zinedine Zidane’s side lost their first La Liga game since October 2019, as they slip two points behind Barcelona in the title race.

However the defensive pair stated after the game that Hernandez played a key role in the flow of the game.

“In the past, referees were educated in how the game is played,” Ramos told a post match interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“But now, you cannot talk to a referee.”

“I asked Hernandez if he had a personal problem with me and I don’t think he liked that.”

The club captain’s comments were echoed by full back Carvajal, who was frustrated by Hernandez’s performance.

“Referees no longer know when they are supposed to blow their whistles in games,” he told an interview with Movistar at full time.

“We now have to abide by the decisions of the referee and of VAR.”

Ramos was forced to walk a tightrope throughout the game after picking up a an early booking for a foul on Levante defender Jorge Miramon.

However, he avoided a late sending off despite a number of late fouls, and dodged a potential ban for next weekend’s El Clasico clash with Barcelona.

The pair are expected to start against Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, but neither are at risk of a European ban.