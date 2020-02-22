Real Madrid frustrated at the break at Levante

Real Madrid have been unable to make any inroads into a stubborn Levante defence in the first half at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Karim Benzema has carried the main threat for Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Aitor Fernandez forced into an early save from the Frenchman.

However the veteran striker was not to deterred, forcing a second stop from the Basque keeper on 12 minutes from Isco’s through ball.

Fernandez then showed the less spectacular side of his game, spilling Luka Modric’s corner at the feet of Casemiro, but the Brazilian international was unable to find a finish four minutes later.

Real Madrid have kept plugging away against their well organised hosts, with Fernandez denying Modric, and Isco wasting another good chance just before the break.

Levante have looked dangerous on the break so far, but Paco Lopez’s side have not been able to get danger men Roger Marti and Jose Luis Morales into the game yet..