Quique Setien praises timely Barcelona win over Eibar

Barcelona boss Quique Setien was delighted as Barcelona warmed up for their Champions League clash with Napoli, with a dominant 5-0 La Liga win over Eibar.

The former Real Betis praised his side’s intensity against the Basque side, with Lionel Messi netting more goals in an incredible display from the La Blaugrana skipper.

“We have been waiting for a result like this, where everything goes in our favour,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“In other games we have not finished the chances we have created, but today we have.”

“The three goals before the break have given us piece of mind ahead the second half, and we have an important week ahead.”

Setien was lost for words to describe Messi’s performance, stating how the Argentinian remains the best in the world.

The result means Barcelona go level on points with arch rivals Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga, however Zinedine Zidane’s side will return to the top of the table with a positive result over Levante tonight.

With Real Madrid expected to edge back in front in the title race at the Ciutat de Valencia, Setien acknowledged that it is still all to play for in their March 1 El Clasico tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.