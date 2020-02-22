Paco Lopez: Levante will not change for Real Madrid clash

Levante boss Paco Lopez has confirmed he will not be making any special changes to his side for their clash with Real Madrid.

The Valencian side host Zinedine Zidane’s side tonight, and the 52-year told reporters from Marca that he will not change his style for the visit of the La Liga leaders.

“This team is characterised by its lack of conservative play.”

“We will not change our identity against Madrid, despite the quality they have.”

“It is normal that they will have the initiative, but we will look to attack them using the strengths we have in our side.”

Lopez also confirmed that former Tottenham defender Ruben Rochina will miss the visit of Los Blancos due to injury.

Midfield pair Gonzalo Melero and Hernani will both undergo late fitness tests ahead of the game, but top scorer Roger is fit to start.

Levante almost snatched a dramatic point away at Real Madrid earlier this season, with second half goals from Borja Mayoral and Melero securing a 3-2 defeat.

However their form has slipped in 2020, with just one win in their last six La Liga games since the turn of the year.

That run of form has pushed them down to 13th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.