Martin Braithwaite delighted with Barcelona debut

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite was has spoken of his delight at making his club debut in the 5-0 La Liga thrashing of Eibar.

The Danish international completed his controversial €18M move from Leganes just over 24 hours before kick off at the Camp Nou.

However he was pleased to play a role off the bench against Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side.

“I am very happy to be here at Barcelona,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“I felt great to be out there playing, surrounding by fantastic players, and helping the team.”

Braithwaite’s move has been greeted with criticism in some quarters, after Barcelona were granted special permission to sign him following injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

However, the 28-year old received a warm welcome from the home fans after replacing Antoine Griezmann in the 72nd minute.

Despite not getting on the score sheet, two of strikes on goal led to goals for Lionel Messi and Arthur Melo, and Braithwaite was overjoyed at linking up with the Argentinian.

“Messi has tried to make me feel comfortable since I arrived, and he congratulated me for my performance.”

“I joked with the team before that I won’t wash my clothes after he hugged me at the end of the game.”

Braithwaite will not travel will the squad for their midweek Champions League clash with Napoli, as he is ineligible, as per the terms of his La Liga sanctioned transfer.

However, he will return to action in time for the crunch EL Clasico clash at Real Madrid on March 1.