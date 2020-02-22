Liverpool star Jordan Henderson set to miss Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could miss their Champions League second leg clash with Atletico Madrid on March 10th.

The Reds host Diego Simeone’s side at Anfield in the last 16, with the La Liga side holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul Niguez’s early goal handed Simeone’s side a vital lead in the two legged tie against the defending European champions.

England international Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in the second half, and was replaced by James Milner on 80 minutes.

The club have now confirmed they expect him to miss the next 2-3 weeks of action with the Premier League side, making a return against Atletico unlikely at this stage.

He will definitely miss Liverpool’s next two Premier League games, against West Ham and Watford respectively, as well as the FA Cup clash with rivals Chelsea.

However a decision will be made closer to the date on his fitness for the home game against Bournemouth on March 7, followed by Atletico’s visit three days later.